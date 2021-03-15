Amy Jackson's Son Andreas Is The 'light Of Her Whole Life'; Check Out His Recent Cute Pics

Amy Jackson is one proud mama on United Kingdom's Mother's day as she shared multiple pictures of her son on social media. The 29-year-old, best known for her works in Tamil films, has a son named Andreas Jax Panayiotou with George Panayiotou. Often sharing adorable pictures and videos of her son, Amy flaunts pics of her baby boy on the internet and her fans could not get enough of the mother-son duo. Take a look at Amy Jackson's son's pictures and videos.

Amy Jackson's son is the light of her life

The 2.0 actress took to Instagram to share many recent as well as throwback pictures of her son Andreas. In the first picture, the mother-son duo is snapped in monochrome while in the second video, Amy and Andreas have a fun evening by a pond among ducks. Amy further shared a picture of them dressed up sharply for a formal evening and in another video, Amy and her son can be seen happily walking in the snow.

Lastly, the British actress shared an adorable picture of her son's feet with a heartfelt caption. In the caption, Amy affectionately called her son 'the light of her whole life'. Additionally, Amy wrote that she was proud to be called his mother. Love and comments of adoration were flooded under Amy Jackson's photos on Instagram.

Netizens react to Amy Jackson's photos on Instagram

Amy's fans were in awe of the duo as fans could not stop adoring them in the comment section. Several fans took this opportunity to wish Amy on Mother's Day and let her know that she was a great mother. Some fans commented words of adoration for her son as one fan commented that her son looked cute in the black suit.

Pic Credit: Amy Jackson Instagram.

Amy Jackson's Instagram stories about her son

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Amy uploaded several cute moments with her son online. She took to Instagram to share a number of photos and videos like her son bringing her pink flowers and her son trying out sunglasses. Amy could not help but flaunt her son online on this Mother’s Day.

Pic Credit: Amy Jackson Instagram.

