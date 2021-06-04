Amyra Dastur And Priyank Sharma To Romance In Palak Muchhal's New Music Video

Anegan actress Amyra Dastur is all set to stun her fans in a new ethnic avatar in Palak Muchhal's upcoming music video. Featuring alongside Puncch Beat actor Priyank Sharma, the actress took to her social media to announce the exciting news. Fans could not hold in their excitement to see the two young actors' chemistry on-screen for the first time.

Amyra Dastur and Priyank Sharma in Palak Muchhal's 'Pink Khali Lagda'

The 28-year-old actress shared the first-ever look of the music video on her Instagram. Donning a Punjabi look, Amyra captivated her fans with her ethereal ethnic beauty. On the other hand, quite a contrast to his stylish look, Splitvilla fame Priyank Sharma appeared in a simple sweater over a shirt. The actress intensified her fans' anticipation by simply captioning the post writing 'Get ready to fall in love with Pind Khali Lagda'. Zee Music Company also shared the news on its official social media platform.

Netizens' reaction to Amyra Dastur and Priyank Sharma new music video

It was evident from the comment section that the fans were going gaga over the new on-screen couple. Many fans congratulated Amyra for bagging the role in the music video as it gave her an opportunity to show off her versatility in acting. The comment section was flooded with people expressing their anticipation for the music video as one fan wrote that they cannot wait for the music video to be out. Some fans complimented the actress for her new 'Punjabi look' in the poster.

Pic Credit: Amyra Dastur's Instagram

More on Amyra Dastur videos and photos

Starting her career as a model, the young actress appeared in popular commercial ads on television before bagging the role in Vikram Bhatt's sci-fi thriller Mr. X. She went on to appear in several popular roles in movies such as Issaq, Anegan, Kung Fu Yoga, and Made in China. Amyra also appeared in series like Tandav, The Trip 2, and Dongri To Dubai.

Enjoying a following of over 2 million followers, the actress interacts with her fans on the social media platform as she shares snippets from her private and professional life. Recently, Amyra got vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and shared her experience with her fans as well as urged her followers to get vaccinated. Take a look at Amyra Dastur's videos and photos on Instagram here.

IMAGE- PRIYANK SHARMA & AMYRA DASTUR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.