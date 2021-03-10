Amyra Dastur Nails 'don't Rush Challenge' In 'heels', Says 'Cause We Can Do It Better'

Amyra Dastur recently took up the 'don't rush challenge' and nailed it like a pro. On March 10, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a Reel video dancing to Eduardo Luzquiños' popular song, Don't Rush. Dressed in a white tank top paired with denim shorts, Amyra Dastur completed the challenge by wearing a pair of pencil heels. Sharing the 'don't rush challenge' video on social media, Amyra Dastur said, "Cause we can do it better in #heels ðŸ˜‰ #dontrushchallenge ðŸ’ƒðŸ»".

Amyra Dastur takes 'don't rush challenge'

As seen in Amyra Dastur's video, the actor was alongside her dance trainer, Khushbu Singh for the challenge. The latter twinned her outfit with Amyra and wore a white top, tucked into denim shorts. While Dastur sported a pair of brown chic heels, Khusbhu wore a pair of black boots with heels. The actor shot the dance video at the Middle Beat Dance Company. Within hours of Amyra Dastur's Instagram post, the video received more than 61k views.

Fans' reactions

Several fans and followers reacted to Amyra Dastur's video. Personalities like Ayesha Kapoor Adlakha and Shreyas Porus Pardiwalla also commented on Amyra Dastur's Instagram post. One of the users wrote, "It's fire but more than that how do u manage such steps on heels", while another added, "Y’all are killing it and how". One of the actor's fans commented, "Awwww Nicee dance steps, both of u is really a good dancer". Check out more fans' reactions below.

On the work front, Amyra Dastur was last seen in Made in China. Released in 2019, the film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, Boman Irani and many others. The comedy film is directed by Mikhil Musale. For her next, the actor has three films in her kitty.

Amyra Dastur will be next seen in Koi Jaane Na. The thriller flick is slated to release on April 2, 2021. It features Neha Mahajan, Amyra Dastur, Elli Avrram, Kunal Kapoor, Ashwini Kalsekar among others. It is helmed and written by Amin Hajee. Amyra also boats the cast ensemble of Tamil films Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha and Bagheera.

