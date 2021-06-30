Amyra Dastur Shares A Pretty Picture, Lists The Benefits Of Smiling

Anegan actor Amyra Dastur took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, to share a picture of her that is truly unmissable. Along with the picture, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her respective Instagram handle, Amyra Dastur shared a happy picture of her that is too cute to miss. In the portrait picture, the actor can be seen striking a simple pose where she is seen resting her chin on her palm and smiles for the camera. Dastur is seen donning a peach attire and opted for a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows, and pink lips. One can also notice the elegant earring that the actor donned. Along with the picture, Amyra Dastur penned a note that read, “Smile. It’ll either warm their heart or piss them off .... either way, you’ll win”. Take a look at Amyra Dastur's Instagram post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users lauded the actor’s looks, while some could not stop gushing over the post. One of the users wrote, “this is amazing”. Another user wrote, “wow. I really love the caption”. Apart from that, some users also commented with many happy emojis. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Amyra Dastur's much-anticipated song, Zara Zara, recently premiered on YouTube and has received a resounding response from fans. Stebin Ben, who also appears in the music video, performed the song. The short film tells the story of a couple who is madly in love but ends up arguing and fighting, resulting in incompatibility. Zara Zara is a song about heartbreak and the story of two people who complement each other perfectly. The song has been given a melancholy feel, and Stebin's vocals are a major driving force in this piece. In the comments section, fans have spoken highly of the song and its various elements. Check out the Zara Zara music video here.

Image: Amyra Dastur Instagram

