Amyra Dastur Shares Poster Of Her New Song 'Zara Zara'; Fans Gets Super Excited

Amyra Dastur is all set to join hands with singer Stebin Ben for a new song. The actor took to her Instagram on June 15 to share the poster of her new song. Amyra Dastur's new song is titled, Zara Zara. In the poster, Amyra and Stebin can be seen romantically captured in a field as they share laughter together. Stebin is also seen holding a guitar in his hand.

The actor shared the poster with the caption, "Be ready for this extravaganza!". She added that the song is sung by Stebin Ben. The music of the song is composed by Piyush Shankar while the lyrics of the song are written by Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay. Directed by Charit Desai, the song is produced by ZEE Music Company. Stebin Ben also shared the poster of his new song Zara Zara tagging it as 'a song very close to his heart'.

As soon as the actor shared the poster, fans expressed their excitement in the comment section of Amyra Dastur's Instagram post. Several users complimented the actor by calling her beautiful and also appreciated her look. Check out the music poster of Zara Zara starring Amyra Dastur.

Music poster of Amyra Dastur new song 'Zara Zara'

Amyra Dastur and Priyank Sharma's song Pind Khali Lagda

Pind Khali Lagda starring Amyra Dastur and Priyank Sharma released on June 8. The song has been sung by Palak Muchhal, while Amjad Nadeem has penned the lyrics. The music video depicts a love story between Amyra and Priyank. Pind Khali Lagda is set in a small village in North India. The music video starts with Amyra talking to Priyank over the phone, as the former tells him to come back home since she's missing him. The two eventually hang up followed by shots of Priyank reminiscing about the time he spent with his wife before they got married. He eventually returns home, after finding a sweater that she gave him before they got together. The song has soothing lyrics and beautiful picturisation.

Image: Amyra Dastur/ Stebin Ben Instagram

