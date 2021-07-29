Amyra Dastur Urges People To Follow COVID-19 Protocols, 'Cannot Afford Another Lockdown'

Amyra Dastur is a prominent Indian actor who has essayed a variety of roles in numerous Hindi, Tamil and Telugu movies. During a recent interview, the Rajma Chawal actress says she hopes people follow all COVID protocols as the shooting of most of the films has resumed.

Dastur also spoke about how she's yet to resume shooting for her projects as the makers aren't "very keen."

Amyra Dastur on how people need to be safe to prevent another lockdown

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, Amyra Dastur mentions how shoots of most of the projects have resumed but she still prefers to work from home. She further revealed how there were some big films that were wrapping up the patchwork and how she was supposed to announce these last month but it got pushed. She later revealed how the makers of these projects were uncertain whether they would be allowed to shoot or not and the later consequences if the number of coronavirus cases suddenly rise.

The 28-year-old actor also revealed another possible reason why the filmmakers weren’t taking a step further to resume the shoots and stated that it was because of the "uncertainty about the reopening of cinemas." Stressing the issue further, she stated that filmmakers cannot afford another lockdown as it becomes difficult in the middle of the projects. She even exemplified a situation and stated that if a shoot begins and a situation of lockdown arises midway, it’d escalate the costs and the producers will lose their money. Furthermore, she mentioned that until and unless they get an idea about when the theatres will reopen, people weren’t ready to take the risk of starting a new project.

The Tandav actor also stated that though people might be delighted about the lockdown being uplifted they still need to be safe and follow all protocols. In the end, Dastur revealed that the makers had informed her that the projects will commence shoots from December onwards. Adding to it, she stated how she hopes that the vaccination process becomes faster so that we all feel safe to step out and work.

Amyra Dastur’s latest

Amyra Dastur was last seen in the popular Amazon Original series, Tandav and the movie, Koi Jaane Naa in which she was seen essaying pivotal roles. She is currently gearing up for the release of her Bollywood film, Satyanarayan Ki Katha, as well as two of the Tamil movies namely Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha and Bagheera.

IMAGE: AMYRA DASTUR INSTAGRAM

