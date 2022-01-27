'An Action Hero': Ayushmann Khurrana Excited As He Starts London Shoot, Posts Quirky Video

Ayushmann Khurrana has displayed his talent in numerous genres over the course of his career, be it comedy, romance or intense storyline. A genre he has not portrayed in a full-fledged manner has been action. The actor seemed to be making up for it as the title itself is titled An Action Hero.

The film had been announced in October last year, and the film finally went on floors on Wednesday. The Andhadhun star seemed to be very excited for the film if his posts are anything to go by.

Ayushmann Khurrana excited to start An Action Hero shooting

The shooting of An Action Hero is being held in London. Ayushmann had dropped a selfie recently from the sets to share with a piece of broken glass in his hand that he was into 'glass shattering action'.

In his latest post, the National Award-winning actor shared that he had finally started shooting for the film. The actor posted a video where he was travelling with the members of the crew in a car. He expressed his excitement for the shoot, as he wrote 'An Action Hero', with a heart emoji, on the fog that appeared on the car window. His script was also there with him, as he showed a glimpse of it to his followers. He then was all smiles while shooting a selfie video. Ayushmann then rushed excitedly with child-like innocence towards the shooting spot, set in a natural setting with a lot of greenery. He captioned the post, 'And it begins.'

The makers had announced five days ago that the crew had reached London. However, the team seemed to be involved with the prep as Ayushmann kickstarted his shooting only on Wednesday.

An Action Hero film to tar Ayushmann Khurrana, Jaideep Ahlawat

Apart from Ayushmann, the film also stars Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat. A teaser video had given a glimpse of the film involving a chase between Jaideep, a politician, whose plans are upset by Ayushmann's character.

The film is being directed by Anirudh Iyer, who is making his debut with the film. This is the third collaboration between Ayushmann and Aanand L Rai after the successful Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and its sequel, Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan.

Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk