'An Action Hero': Ayushmann Khurrana, Jaideep Ahlawat Starrer Release Date Announced

After establishing himself as one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to step into the shoes of a strong protagonist in the Anirudh Iyer directorial An Action Hero. Billed as a satirical comedy packed with action, the film will follow the journey of Khurrana's character who is an artist. The film will also feature the Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat

The movie will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions. After a long wait since announcing the movie, the makers have now finally announced the release date of the venture.

'An Action Hero' release date locked

Taking to his official social media handle, Khurrana shared a new poster of the upcoming film An Action Hero. The film, which was announced earlier this year, is set to release on December 2, 2022. In the poster shared by the actor, his character is seen in the background in the blurry effect with the caption giving little away about the plot of the film.

As per PTI, Bhushan Kumar talked about the venture and applauded his team's efforts in making the film. He said in a statement, ''We have achieved quite a lot in such a short span of time and we are waiting to watch the final product on screen just as much as everyone else! See you in cinemas on December 2.''

On the other hand, Aanand L Rai quipped, ''Colour Yellow is always excited to bring newer stories newer world for its audience. Happy to have two of my favourite actors Ayushman and Jaideep in this thrilling journey of An Action Hero.'' Debutant director Anirudh Iyer also asserted that he enjoyed working with Ayushmann Khurrana as well as Jaideep Ahlawat.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his upcoming actioner Anek where he will be seen in the role of an undercover agent. The Anubhav Sinha directorial venture titled Anek, set against the geopolitical backdrop of Northeast India will show the 37-year-old actor playing Joshua. It is set to release on May 27, 2022.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk