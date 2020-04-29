'An Actor Of Great Caliber': Mohammad Shami Pays Tribute To Irrfan Khan

Bollywood News

Mohammad Shami condoled the demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away, aged 53, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mohammad Shami

Team India speedster Mohammad Shami condoled the demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away aged 53 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Mohammad Shami paid tribute to the late actor and hailed him as an actor of great caliber. 

READ | 'Artist Par Extraordinaire': Sobhita Dhulipala Condoles Irrfan Khan's Tragic Demise

Shami condoles Irrfan's demise

READ | Akhilesh Yadav Condoles Irrfan Khan's Tragic Demise, Pays Him An 'Emotional Tribute'

Irrfan Khan passes away, statement here

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and  his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

READ | 'Finest Of Our Time': Akshay Kumar Mourns Irrfan Khan's Death, Prays For Strength To Kin

READ | Irrfan Khan Passes Away: Lata Mangeshkar Mourns Loss Of National Award-winning Actor

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories