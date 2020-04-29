'An Actor Of Great Caliber': Mohammad Shami Pays Tribute To Irrfan Khan

Quick links:
Team India speedster Mohammad Shami condoled the demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away aged 53 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Mohammad Shami paid tribute to the late actor and hailed him as an actor of great caliber.
Saddened to hear the passing away of #IrfanKhan. Condolences to the entire family. An actor of great caliber! You will be cherished by us until eternity. RIP. pic.twitter.com/wLTWUz8w6Z— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) April 29, 2020
“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.
