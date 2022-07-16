In the latest edition of the Nation Wants To Know, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was joined by ex-ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and actor R Madhavan, whose latest movie 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is earning critical and commercial acclaim for its portrayal of the scientist's life. Here are highlights from the interview and some undisclosed facts from the life of a genius scientist who was deemed a 'traitor'.

What prompted Madhavan to make 'Rocketry'

Speaking to Arnab Goswami, R Madhavan revealed that the only reason he was provoked to make this film was when he went to meet Nambi Narayanan in late 2016 in Toronto and realised that the latter's 'aura' was speaking a lot more than his words. Narrating the experience he said, "As he was talking about the case, he was angsty, angry with tears in his eyes and emotional, saying this is how horrible the case was. And he assumed that I was going to make a movie."

"I asked him that ‘Nambi Sir, you have been proved innocent almost 15 years ago, why are you so emotional about it?’ He just looked at me and said you know, I know it, the court knows it, but put my name on Google and see if it shows ‘Nambi Narayanan of the ISRO spy case’. That made me feel this is wrong and that’s when I decided, let’s make a film on this spy case," the actor revealed.

Possible global conspiracy to knock off India through Dr Nambi

R Madhavan also hinted about the possibility of a global conspiracy to knock off India’s best minds through Nambi Narayanan.

"It's a no-brainer," said Madhavan when asked whether an international conspiracy was at play in implicating Dr Narayanan in the ISRO espionage case. "The vulnerability of such a situation is quite baffling and is very frightening that you can take one individual, knock him off and bring the country's progress to a halt," he added.

'I know who were behind it'

When asked if the conspiracy against him was a well-crafted plan, Narayanan elaborated that when he began doing his own investigation slowly, in the process, he learned quite a bit, including the names of those possibly behind it.

Adding further he said, "It is a difficult process and I think I am waiting for the committee’s final trial. They are given almost all the materials to conduct the trial properly."

'Necessary to prove innocence than highlighting own contributions'

Given the scientist's brilliant track record, Arnab Goswami questioned why Nambi Narayanan didn't scream out his contribution to the nation after being accused as a 'spy'.

"The allegation is that I sold rocket secret. Assuming that I keep telling whatever I have done for this country, does not mean that the allegation is true or untrue. I was getting paid for the job, and I had a dream of making this country a superpower, a space power. I never thought it is necessary for me to boast about it," he said.

"It is not necessary to talk about things I have achieved, I do not want the world to know. I am charge-sheeted with this crime, it is necessary for me to prove I am innocent. My mind was telling me I had to work on proving I am innocent. I never thought by saying that I have contributed this much to the nation, would help me. That is the reason why I was not screaming," added Nambi Narayanan.

'Fake spy case hampered India's superpower dream'

Narayanan also shed light on where India would have been in the space sector had allegations been not placed against him. The scientist said that 'probability-wise', India would have made cryogenic technology perfect as originally planned. He said that the ISRO's plan was to have the technology by 1999 or 2000.

"The problem started in 1994. If the Russian contract would have gone through we would have had the cryogenic technology without any technology. Even if the contract had broken, if the incident had not taken place, I feel that I would have continued the work on cryogenic and would've met the schedule maybe with a one-year delay. This means that we would have higher payload carrying capability. We could compete with the international market for launching satellite...Eventually, we would have become a powerful space country," he said.

'People stood by me, but they didn't react in proper time': Narayanan

Dr. Narayanan also asserted that while ISRO did not stand by him in the beginning, it was likely because of the initial shock that rocked the otherwise quiet community.

"In ISRO, we are a different community, it minds its own business. They may have been wonderstruck, but after 2 years, they came out with an open letter and they categorically said what we are talking about in 1996-97. I can't say my people didn't react to this, I can say they didn't react at the proper time," he added.

'ISRO would have become self-sufficient if not for espionage case'

Interestingly, R Madhavan revealed that when the allegations were made, only a few countries were offering to launch satellites in space. The actor remarked that had the fake espionage case not erupted in those crucial years, ISRO would have become self-sufficient.

"Every country wanted to have mobile networks, weather satellites, watchdog satellites. They had the technology for the satellite what they didn't have was uber to take them to space. Very few countries were offering it. That's the reason they took down Nambi sir because apart from America and France nobody was offering it," he said.

'2 types of patriots in India'

Madhavan further explained that during the course of the process, he realized that there are 'two types of patriots in this country' - one that goes out 'bearing their chest', and another that 'knows that they'll never be acknowledged'.

"It struck me that there are two types of patriots in this country. One that goes out bearing their chest and gives their lives for the country and their contributions absolutely have to be acknowledged. The other is him (Nambi Narayanan) who knows very well that they'll never be acknowledged and their lives are in danger on an everyday basis, and yet they go out and do their service for the country," he said.

Nambi Narayanan reviews 'Rocketry'

Reviewing 'Rocketry' which closely narrates his life story, Nambi Narayanan stated that the movie had beautifully portrayed his contributions to India amid the adversities he had to face both in India and abroad. "This story over a period of 19 years is very well brought out in this film, systematically,” said the Padma Bhushan awardee.

Moreover, Narayanan revealed that the film also brought out the challenges he had to face on the path to fulfilling the objectives, both inside and outside the country. “The movie also tells us how I suffered inside as well as outside to achieve this goal (referring to developing the Vikas engine), it brings out the sufferings one goes through in the process.”