'An Epic Era Has Drawn Curtains': Amitabh Bachchan Condoles Actor Dilip Kumar's Demise

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday condoled the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar who passed away at the age of 98 in Mumbai. Taking to Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan said that the history of Indian cinema would be written as 'before and after Dilip Kumar' and said that an 'epic era has drawn curtains' with his passing. Amitabh Bachchan added that he was 'deeply saddened' by the death of Dilip Kumar and sent his duas to his family to bear the loss.

T 3958 - An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' ..

My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss .. 🤲🤲🤲

Deeply saddened .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2021

T 3958 -" 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏



An epic era has drawn curtains... Never to happen again..



🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏" ~ s — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2021

Notably, Amitabh Bachchan has shared the silver screen with the late Dilip Kumar. Ramesh Sippy's 1982 action-crime movie 'Shakti' was the first and only time when the two titans of Bollywood worked together on celluloid.

Dilip Kumar passes away

Dilip Kumar was hospitalized in June due to age-related issues after he complained of breathlessness. Later, Faisal Farooqui issued a statement through Dilip Kumar’s Twitter handle and said that the actor was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar to address medical issues related to illness which are frequently expected in a 98-year-old. He also stated how prayers from everyone will truly be appreciated. After being discharged a short while later, the actor had to be readmitted to the Hospital. Veteran actor and wife Saira Banu continued to share regular updates on Dilip Kumar's health on Twitter during this time.

The veteran Bollywood actor breathed his last on Wednesday morning, 7.30 AM. He passed away at the age of 98 at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital. The information was shared by Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor, as per news agency ANI.

Dilip Kumar has acted in over 65 films during the course of his career which spanned over 5 decades. He is best known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). The veteran actor was last seen in 'Qila' in 1998.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.