An Inside Look At Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's 'Shadi Ka Ladoo' Boxes Gifted To Paps

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have made a number of public appearances together upon their wedding. In all the instances of their public appearances, they always come bearing boxes of sweets to give to their fans and paps. We finally know what’s within the ‘Shaadi Ka Ladoo’ boxes they’ve been distributing lately.

Shaadi Ka Ladoo, the company responsible for putting together the boxes of sweets that the duo have been distributing all along, took to their Instagram handle and revealed what’s inside the boxes.

In the Instagram post, they spoke about Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding as well as their highly varied sweets.

shaadi.ka.ladoo @kiaraaliaadvani & @sidmalhotra Permanently booked with @shaadi.ka.ladoo Marking a beautiful journey of love and eternity, we’re glad to witness & seal the sweet deal between two wonderful souls Kiara & Sidharth with the handcrafted goodness of our exquisite mithai, made with pure ingredients & served with love♥️ Thank you for choosing the promise of sweet love & the gift of giving! Thank you for choosing Shaadi Ka Ladoo!

Check out their post below:

A video was also shared by a paparrazi on his verified Instagram handle:

Sidharth and Kiara’s latest public appearance

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who tied the knot on on February 7 at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan, made a return to Mumbai on Saturday. The couple also threw an intimate wedding reception for their family and friends in Delhi. They are set to host another reception in Mumbai on February 12.