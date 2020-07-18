Rakul Preet Singh's Home Is A Modern And Minimalist Haven; See Pictures Here

Rakul Preet has certainly come a long way. She made her debut in the movie Yaariyan in 2014. She has not only performed in Hindi films but has also left a great impression in the Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil film industries. The actor also has a fine taste in interiors and home decor and her Instagram photos of her home prove it. Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram photos of her house below.

The cushions and the colour scheme in this room are vibrant. Rakul Preet Singh has great taste in interiors.

This comfy place with all these cushions and with its well-lit setting make it a great place for photoshoots.

The wooden interior and pattern give off a natural vibe fused with a modern arrangement. Plus, Rakul is seen here with a tasty and healthy banana chocolate cake.

Rakul Preet Singh can be seen doing a handstand t-shirt challenge here. Not only the actor is seen strengthening her core, but also shows off her modern-finish floor and colour scheme of the house.

In this photo, you can see Rakul Preet’s taste in botany and the fresh and vibrant green setting of the place. Not only does it look aesthetically pleasing, but also has health benefits.

Rakul and her brother Aman can be seen here spending some sibling time on this comfy-looking swing.

Rakul Preet Singh's modern and minimal looking living room, with its well-lit setting, is the perfect place to spend hours reading books, binging something, or even performing exercises or doing yoga as she’s doing here.

Rakul Preet Singh's upcoming movies

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh is soon set to share screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham in the movie Attack. This upcoming thriller is set to release on August 14, 2020. This will be the first time Rakul Preet Singh will be working with John and Jacqueline. She is set to star with Nithiin and Priya Prakash Varrier in the Telugu film Nithiin 28. This romantic action film will be directed by Chandrashekar Yeleti and, according to a media portal’s report, is set to release on December 25, 2020.

