'An Inspiration For Budding Actors': Union Minister Piyush Goyal Condoles Rishi Kapoor

Union Minister Piyush Goyal paid his tributes and condoled the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday. Goyal commended Rishi Kapoor for being an inspiration for budding actors. The Bollywood veteran passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 after being admitted there on Wednesday.

Piyush Goyal condoles Rishi Kapoor

In his Twitter handle, Piyush Goyal remarked that Rishi Kapoor was known to display iconic performances in his career that spanned for more than 55 years. He also added that the actor was an inspiration for many budding actors.

Saddened to hear about the demise of veteran actor #RishiKapoor. He has been an inspiration for budding actors and will always be remembered for his iconic performances.



My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor's family's statement:

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

