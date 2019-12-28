Popular Designer Ana Singh's Take On The Biggest Problem With Today's Period Dramas

Ana Singh is a popular Indian costume designer. She has been active in the industry since 1998 and till now she has designed costumes for over 990 films. She has worked for many big movies such as Golmaal, Dhoom 3, Vivah, Veer, and Koyla, among others. Ana Singh has also designed clothes for the actors who took part in the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in India. Ana also designed some of the attires for Michael Jackson for his Mumbai show. In a recent media interaction, she revealed the biggest problem with today’s period dramas.

When Ana Singh was asked about her recent Vintage Christian collection, she said that the new collection is theme-based and encouraged by Vintage Christian art. So, there are some original pieces that they have sourced and re-polished, re-framed, and presented in a unique way. She emphasised that it all has a beautiful story and some pieces from them have specially designed jewellery, clothes, furniture, and even hand-painted bags.

Ana Singh was also asked about the perfect Bollywood celebrity who could present the collection very well. The designer replied that there are 250 actors in the industry, and it is very hard to choose someone with an artistic flair besides their own acting art. She also said that women would understand the collection better, then the men.

When Ana Singh was asked how has Bollywood evolved her life, she said that commercialization is increased in the industry. According to her, only 10% of people are there in the industry whose art of cinema is right while for others it is all about sourcing. Ana Singh feels that previously the costumes were made on the basis of specific movie characters, but now it all about status and sourcing.

When Ana Singh was questioned that as she has worked with many period dramas, and what does she think about the question that periodic dramas had glamourised everything. She replied that some recent movies have been a little disappointing, because of the lack of thorough research. It is important that you are aware of where you are placing what in terms of characters and settings of the movie. Like, movies based on Maharashtra have seen people using jewellery from Lucknow or Rajasthan. In a Maharashtrian fort, there is a Tanjore painting hanging on the wall. Hence, she feels that now most of the movies just revolve around stars, and other important details are just left out.

Ana Singh added to it by saying that this problem is also applicable in terms of clothing and makeup. She explained that if you are showing a movie based on a small town of Rajasthan or Lucknow, you cannot depict glamorous divas in period dramas. According to her, the designer has to understand that there was no electricity at that time, so you cannot show the queen in a winged eyeliner.

