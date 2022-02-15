Actor Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja recently came out in his defense against allegations of tax fraud and doctoring invoices and lashed out at a shipping compa ny for poor customer service. This comes after Anand first brought the matter into light last month and replied to the company after he was accused of misreporting the price of sneakers to save tax money. He even received support from his wife Sonam who lashed out at the company for ‘Terrible customer service.’

For the unknown, Anand, who is a known sneaker-head and the founder of the Veg Non-Veg sneaker stores, had originally tweeted, “Does anyone know someone at @MyUS_Shopaholic – I’ve been having HORRIBLE experience recently. They are holding items improperly, rejecting formal paperwork & refusing to acknowledge any reasoning.” On the other hand, Sonam also took to Twitter to amplify Anand’s comments. She wrote, “Terrible customer service is shameful.”

Does anyone know someone at @MyUS_Shopaholic - I’ve been having HORRIBLE experience recently. They are holding items improperly, rejecting formal paperwork & refusing to acknowledge any reasoning. — anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) January 26, 2022

Terrible customer service is shameful https://t.co/aAvxIvjQgc — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 27, 2022

Post the reaction of the couple on the microblogging site, the company responded and wrote, “This is not a matter of customer service quality, new policies, or holding items improperly as was tweeted. Mr. Ahuja misrepresented the price he paid for sneakers purchased on eBay which would result in him paying fewer duties and taxes. The doctored invoices list prices that were up to 90% less than what he paid for the goods. While our policy is to do our best to rectify any customer issues, we have a duty to uphold regulatory compliance. Put it very simply, we have a legal obligation to provide accurate information when sending international shipments. Both MyUS and Mr. Ahuja are subject to international export rules, and we intend to follow them.”

Anand on receiving such remarks gave a befitting reply in his defense and wrote, “You should watch your baseless slandering- you were the ones that refused to validate PDF receipts & bank statements just so you could overcharge me and hold my goods longer to earn late fees. Anyway, I have now moved all items and closed my account. Gooooood riddance!”

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had tied the knot in 2018. They first met in 2014 and since then have been dating each other after finally getting married.

