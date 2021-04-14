Anand Ahuja Compares Sonam Kapoor To A Sloth In The Most Loved-up Way You Can Imagine

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja usually share moments from their daily lives on Instagram. Anand Ahuja recently tagged Sonam on his Instagram story, where he shared a comic by Liz Climo. He endearingly compared Sonam to a sloth.

Anand and Sonam as a "crocodile and a sloth"?

Anand Ahuja recently took to his Instagram to share a comic by Liz Climo oh his story. He also tagged his wife and actor Sonam Kapoor in the story. Anand Ahuja compared himself to a crocodile and Sonam to a sloth. The comic was a story of a crocodile and a sloth. When the crocodile asks the sloth to go for a walk, the sloth refuses. The sloth then clings on the crocodile's back to go on the walk. In the CC, Anand also tagged stylist Nikhil Mansata and founder and CEO of The Business of Fashion, Imran Ahmed.

Here is the original comic

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor's photos from lockdown

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor spent their lockdown in London, UK. The two often shared photos and videos amid their quarantine in 2020. The two shared glimpses of several activities including working from home, cooking and hairstyling. On May 11, 2020, Sonam Kapoor shared a series of snapshots from her quarantine. Her husband Anand was working in some pictures while she was cooking in some others.

Anand Ahuja's Instagram has a highlight with the name 'Sona Stylist' dedicated to Sonam Kapoor making his hairstyle. In the story, Anand wrote 'desperate times call for desperate measures' and then tagged Sonam. Here is a glimpse of the highlight.

Anand and Sonam's love story

As per Hindustan Times, Sonam said she met Anand Ahuja while promoting her film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015. Friends of Sonam Kapoor tried to set her up with Anand's friend. She was called to a bar where Anand came with his friend. While Anand was trying to be the middle man, he ended up talking to Sonam the entire night. The two, later on, started dating and then tied the knot on May 8, 2018.

