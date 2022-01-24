Anand Ahuja Shares Pics Of Sunday Outing, Says His Insta Feed Is 'Sonam Kapoor & Shoefies'

Anand Ahuja, who is Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor's husband took to his social media account and gave his followers a glimpse into the couple's Sunday adventures. The duo is currently in London and seems to have gone out to explore nature. As Ahuja shared the post, he mentioned that his Instagram feed now only contains pictures of Sonam and shoes, which he called 'shoefies'.

Anand Ahuja shares glimpse into Sunday adventures with Sonam Kapoor

Ahuja took to his Instagram account and shared a few pictures from what his Sunday with Sonam Kapoor looked like in London. Sonam was seen in her winter best as she donned a matching olive green set, which she paired with a black jacket and hoodie. The duo was also accompanied by some near and dear ones and seemed to be having a grand time together. Ahuja then wrote in the comments, "it was only a matter of time before my Instagram became just @sonamkapoor 😍 and my shoefies. 😂"

Have a look at the pictures here

Ajuha often shared pictures of Sonam on his Instagram account, which is flooded by glimpses of the duo's life together. The most recent picture of the Bollywood actor on her husband's feed is from New Year 2022. Anand posted a picture of Sonam in a matching satin outfit, in which she looked stunning as she posed before a Christmas tree. He also shared a picture of the duo twinning in black as he penned down a new year's wish for his followers. He wrote, "In 2020 & 2021, travel restrictions made seeing family hard for all of us. In 2022, I most hope for & look forward to making up for that lost time with lots of time with family & friends. Wish everyone a new year filled with growth, love, and laughter. ❤️" He also mentioned that Sonam looked beautiful and addressed the couple's 'momentary outfit change', as he wrote, "PS how beautiful is @sonamkapoor! 😍 PPS yes, you’re right, we had a momentary outfit change! 😝".

Ahuja also shared a 'Hasee Toh Phasee' picture with his wife, in which the couple seems to be caught in a candid moment. They look stunning as they both wore cream traditional outfits and Anand wrote, "The third picture is my fave but this order made more sense. 😛"

Image: Instagram/@anandahuja