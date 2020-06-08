Anand Ahuja Talks About George Floyd's Death; Says 'police Job Has No Space For Errors'

Anand Ahuja recently took to his social media handle and posted about the Black Lives Matter protest. In his social media post, he talked about how being a cop is a big responsibility and there is no space for mistakes. Read on to know more details:

Anand Ahuja on the police force

Businessman Anand Ahuja, who is married to actor Sonam Kapoor, recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a message in his story section. In the message, Anand wrote about how today there is too much funding in the police department in the U.S. and the fact that it has too much authority. Anil Kapoor’s son-in-law also said that “The Police” is not a job where there is space for mistakes.

Talking about the recent announcement by the Minneapolis City Council members, he said that they are considering to disband the police force and instead opt for a “proven” community-led public safety. In this social media feed, he wrote, “2 points I would like to say: 1. The Police isn’t a job where you can have bad employees. I think Chris Rock said this lol, but he’s right- similar to Airplane pilots, there’s no room for error.”

He continued saying, “2. The modern policing system have too much authority and funding today. Minneapolis is actually considering disbanding their police department and starting fresh with a community-oriented, nonviolent public safety system. - @ase_msb telling the fam over the weekend and glad to see it happening.”

Ahuja has been constantly following up with the events in the U.S. regarding the death of Floyd which is evident from his social media handle. Recently, he talked about basic human rights like equality, justice, and freedom on his social media handle. Ahuja said that as humans, people are special in that they have the capacity to expand the horizons of others' minds and see things from different perspectives.

He urged his fans and followers to empathise with the needs of others. Ahuja said that once people understand hunger, fears, and other needs, we can create, conserve, and build humanity. He further talked about the importance of good leadership and stated how people should all be leaders and contribute towards humanity. The businessman even said that he has been inspired by his wife Sonam Kapoor.

