Unseen Pic Of The Day: Anand Ahuja Looks Cute As Button In These Baby Pictures

Sonam Kapoor’s husband and businessman Anand Ahuja turned a year older yesterday and to mark this day, several family members, friends, and fans of Anand wished him through their respective social media handles. They shared several pictures and we recently stumbled upon his childhood pictures where Anand looked cute as a button. Seeing this picture, fans are sure going to go gaga over it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anand’s mother, Priya Ahuja, shared baby pictures of Anand and it is truly unmissable. In the first picture, Anand can be carried by his mother. He can be seen wearing an all-white romper suit and his mother adorably looks at him and is all smiles.

The second picture also shows baby Anand getting a tight hug and a big kiss from his mother, this pic is sure too cute to miss. The third picture shows, baby Anand doing some mischief with his father. Take a look at the pictures below.

Netizens react

Seeing this post, netizens went all comment on all things nice on the post. The post received several likes and positive comments. Netizens went on to comment on how they could not get over Anand’s cuteness. One of the users wrote, “Awwwwwwe most adorable baby”. While the other one wrote, “This is the cutest, can’t stop staring at the pics”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from several wishes, actor and wife Sonam Kapoor penned the sweetest wish for her husband on his 35th birthday. She shared a throwback picture with him and penned a heartfelt note. In the picture, the duo can be seen taking a selfie, and are all smiling at the camera. She also went on to write how he’s been then for her through thick and thin and how much she loves him. Take a look at Sonam’s birthday wish below.

Anand is celebrating his birthday with Sonam in his garden. Sonam decorated an elegant and fancy set up with flowers, cushions, and much more. Anand also shared a pic of how he’s spending his birthday. Take a look.

