Anand Gandhi Reveals His New Show 'OK Computer' Is A "universe In Itself"

Filmmaker Anand Gandhi in a press conference with talk show host Mantra talked about the journey of making OK Computer. Anand Gandhi expressed his gratitude to the collaborators of the project and even talked about how the idea of OK Computer originated. Anand Gandhi even revealed interesting facts regarding the process of making the show.

Anand Gandhi explains how OK Computer is a universe in itself

In the digital press conference, when asked about how the idea and the intent of the show originated Anand Gandhi said that he had this idea with him for a while and he talked about it with his collaborator Gaurav Banerjee and he delightfully agreed to help him in creating this project. Anand said, "It's the fastest green-lighting I have ever seen for a project". Furthermore, Anand added that he has been asking questions regarding the relationship of humans with technology in the future in various ways to different people while working on different projects.

He revealed that the research for the show took more than seven years. He said, "We started approaching the questions regarding the show throughout the films that we were making, the question of identity, the question of consciousness and the question of the human relationship with future". More to the point, he added, " We asked questions about how can we use stimulations of storytelling to reverse-engineer what kind of steps we need to take as a society". Anand thanked the writers and said, "Pooja and Neil have spent five years creating this entire universe, so what we are going to see with OK Computer season one is only the first glimpse of the universe and there is so much more to it".

Anand Gandhi further said that through the show he wants India to have a seat in this global dialogue and he wants people who have access to some of the questions and insights about the technology which they weren't aware of before. He added that he wants the people of India to have conversations regarding the rapid progress of technology and he is glad that he is a part of such a project that might initiate such conversations. In the end, he thanked the writers and said " Thank you Pooja and Neil who have gone and created a show that is out-of-the-world, it's just so wild and surprising for me even when I watch it today".

OK Computer revolves around an incident that may happen in the near future when a self-driving car hits a pedestrian. The show makes us question who is to be blamed for such an act. The cast features actors such as Vijay Varma, Radhika Apte, and Jackie Shroff in the lead

