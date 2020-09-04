Anant Nag's Birthday: The Actor Was Part Of These Shyam Benegal Movies

Anant Nag, famous for his role in Malgudi Days actor, is celebrating his 72nd birthday today. The actor, who has worked predominantly in Kannada movies, has given his fans many hit movies. His famous movies are Naa Ninna Bidalaare (1979), Chandanada Gombe (1979), Benkiya Bale (1983), Hendthige Helbedi (1989), Ganeshana Maduve (1990), Gowri Ganesha (1991), Mungaru Maley (2006) and Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu (2016). But did you know Anant Nag also did six movies with the celebrated director Shyam Benegal? To commemorate Anant Nag on his birthday, take a look at his classic movies with the director Shyam Benegal:

Anant Nag's movies with Shyam Benegal

Ankur (1974)

Anant Nag's first movie with Shyam Benegal was Ankur in 1974. Ankur was the first film that Shyam Benegal directed and was also Anant Nag's Hindi debut opposite Shabana Azmi. The film was based on a true story and has been the recipient of three National Film Awards and many other prizes. The film also had many bold scenes when compared to the films of that time. It was considered quite ahead of its time.

Nishant (1975)

Nishant was the second film Anant Nag did with Shyam Benegal in 1975. The film had playwright Vijay Tendulkar and dialogues by Satyadev Dubey. Apart from Anant Nag, the film had a wonderful cast of Girish Karnad, Amrish Puri, Shabana Azmi, and Sadhu Meher. Actors Smita Patil and Naseeruddin Shah debuted in this film and the film was highly praised. Nishant won the 1977 National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and many other foreign awards.

Manthan (1976)

Manthan came out in 1976 and featured Girish Karnad who played Dr Rao, Kulbhushan Kharbanda who played Sarpanch, Smita Patil who played Bindu, Naseeruddin Shah who played Bhola, Mohan Agashe who played Deshmukh and Anant Nag who played Chandavarkar. The movie was about a milk co-operative movement that Amul started. The film won the 1977 National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Bhumika (1977)

Bhumika was a 1977 film that featured Smita Patil, Amol Palekar, Anant Nag, Naseeruddin Shah and Amrish Puri. The film was based on memoirs of Sangtye Aika, who lived a very bold and flamboyant life. Like all of Shyam Benegal's movies, the film was very well received and won many awards. Anant Nag played the role of Rajan in the movie and his performance was highly appreciated.

Kondura (1978)

Kondura came out in 1978 and was a bilingual film by the director. Anant Nag played the role of Praushrama, who thought he had supernatural powers. The film was shown at the 4th Hong Kong International Film Festival.

Kalyug (1981)

Anant Nag's last film with Shyam Benegal was in 1981 named Kalyug. The film was a crime drama and was a modern-day version of the story of Mahabharata. Anant Nag played the role of Bharatraj in the film.

Promo Pic Credit: All world Celebrities' Youtube

