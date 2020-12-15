Ananth Mahadevan Claims 'Aksar 2' Producers Did Not Paying Him His Fees: Reports

Ananth Mahadevan recently took to Instagram to slam the producers of Aksar 2 for not paying him his fees on time. The film Aksar 2 was released in the year 2017. It starred actors such as Zareen Khan and Gautam Rode. Ananth Mahadevan's role in the film is of a director.

He shared the poster of the film and played along with its tagline. The original tagline of the film read, 'How often do you see the trap?' Along with that, Ananth wrote, 'How often do you not get paid??' He also penned a strong caption that read, "CELEBRATING 3 YEARS OF HUMILIATION BY IT's PRODUCERS". Take a look at the post below.

Ananth Mahadevan slashes Aksar 2 producers

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ananth stated that was supposed to be paid Rs.35 lakhs. However, the director was paid only 20 lakhs till date. He also stated that he contacted Mr Shyam Bajaj several times but he kept telling him that he would pay him soon. Calling the experience humiliating, Ananth revealed that if somebody asked him to direct a film for free, he would do it graciously.

Further, Ananth revealed that they did not sign any contract with him and called this a very planned move to not pay him any remuneration. However, Ananth has worked with the producer in the past too for movies such as Aksar and Aggar. But during those times he was paid on time. Later, Ananth revealed that he approached a lawyer. However, since he doesn't have a contract, there's nothing that can be done. He also revealed that the lawyer spoke to the producers but they only gave excuses.

Ananth also stated that the rest of the cast and crew members were paid on time. This was so that the film could be dubbed and promoted on time. He revealed that except himself, the DOP and the assistants, everyone was paid on time and their full amount. Aksar 2 cast includes Zareen Khan, Gautam Rode, Mohit Madaan, Abhinav Shukla, Lillete Dubey, S. Sreesanth, Rushad Rana and Denzil Smith.

Image Credits: Ananth Mahadevan Instagram / still from Aksar 2 trailer

