Ananth Mahadevan's 'Mai Ghat Crime No 103/2005' To Premiere At Cannes Film Festival

Marche du Film festival is one of the biggest film festivals for the global film industry. This time, due to the pandemic, the 73rd edition would be organised online. Marche du Film festival starts on June 22 and Ananth Mahadevan’s Marathi Film Mai Ghat Crime No 103/2005 will be representing India.

Mai Ghat: Crime No 103/2005 would be premiered on June 25. Talking about this opportunity, Ananth in an interview with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said that, there are no films in competition and no awards. He added that he wouldn’t even be present at the French Rivera, but it is still a privilege to have a Cannes premiere and be able to use the label to market his film. Adding to that, he said that in the midst of total stagnation, his film is still alive which is a creative motivation in itself.

Also Read| Cannes Film Festival to not go virtual, will collaborate with other movie galas

Mai Ghat Crime No 103/2005 is a Marathi film based on a real-life story of Prabhavati Amma who fought for 13 years to seek justice for her son Udaykumar. Her son was tortured and killed in 2005, at Thiruvananthapuram’s Fort Police Station. Eventually, a Special CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) court sentenced two policemen to death in the case. Mai Ghat Crime No 103/2005 was selected for the Indian Panorama section and screened in International Competition at the 50th International Film Festival in Goa in 2019. The movie has won several awards and accolades for its promising cast and intriguing storyline.

Also Read| Cannes announces lineup for a festival canceled by COVID

Talking about the movie, Ananth Mahadevan said that Prabhavati Amma saw the film for the first time in Kerala. She told him she had imagined that watching the movie would be a traumatic experience and she was glad that Ananth had kept the violence off-camera. Ananth also mentioned that he approached Prabhavati Amma through her lawyer after he read a news column about her. He also promised her that he wouldn’t be making a regular commercial film.

He added that it underscored the judge’s statement that it shouldn’t take a mother’s tears to highlight the inhumanity that is happening in society and legal matters. Mai Ghat Crime No 103/2005 highlights the story of Prabhavati Amma's struggles to ensure that the two cops who killed her son got capital punishment. It stars Usha Jadhav in the lead role who was widely appreciated for her performance as Prabhavati Amma.

Also Read| Amy Jackson all set to relive Cannes Film Festival amid Coronavirus lockdown

Also Read| Cannes is empty, the day the film festival should have begun

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.