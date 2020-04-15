Ananya Birla Says She Wants To 'create An Identity Of Her Own Beyond Her Surname'

Ananya Birla, in a recent interview with a news portal, said that she has met people who jumped to conclusions because of her surname. However, it has never distracted her from achieving her dreams and building an identity of her own. Ananya Birla added that when she began her career, she met people who focused more on her surname which was disheartening for her.

But she has learned that criticism comes with the territory. It has pushed her to work twice as hard to prove herself and to get where she is today. She has always craved a path of her own and has always followed her dreams making mistakes. Ananya Birla further added that she wanted to build an identity beyond her surname be it music or business. Ananya wanted to do what she loves and make a positive impact.

Commenting about dropping out of college Ananya Birla revealed that she realised that life is too short and she wanted to something that sparks a fire in her soul. She considers herself that she is living her dreams every single day. However, she was also scared of not choosing the more conventional path. But in the end, the fear of failure was outweighed by the joy of doing something that she loves, said Ananya.

The pop star also urged people to follow their passions, even it means doing something which doesn’t seem ideal. With enough faith and persistence, one can overcome anything, according to her. Ananya Birla also believes that music is the only global language that connects people from all over the world. She also said that it has been wonderful to see artists like Chris Martin, Camilla Cabello, John Legend streaming live and perform amid coronavirus lockdown as it allows the audience to feel connected.

Amid coronavirus crisis, the singer said that the last couple of weeks have been tough for everyone and that her heart goes out to everyone who has been affected by the virus. Ananya further said that she has been using her time to connect with fans via social media. On the professional front, Ananya Birla said that she is working on something exciting in the US.

