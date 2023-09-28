Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor: Celebs Offer Prayers To Lord Ganesh

Quick links:
In lieu of the ongoing festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, T-Series office in Mumbai has set up a Ganapati idol at the headquarters. Company CEO Bhushan Kumar can be seen offering prayers here.
Ananya Panday marked her presence at the event in a pastel orange suit with subtkle golden accents.
Aditya Roy Kapur, who is rumoured to be dating Ananya Panday, was also present at the event, although they arrived separately.
Aditya Roy Kapur also briefly reunited with his Aashiqui 2 co-star Shraddha Kapoor, who attended the event in a simple yellow suit.