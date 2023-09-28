Last Updated:

Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor: Celebs Offer Prayers To Lord Ganesh

Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor and several other celebrities were spotted at the T-Series office for Ganapati Darshan.

Bhushan Kumar
Varinder Chawla

In lieu of the ongoing festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, T-Series office in Mumbai has set up a Ganapati idol at the headquarters. Company CEO Bhushan Kumar can be seen offering prayers here. 

Ananya Panday
Varinder Chawla

Ananya Panday marked her presence at the event in a pastel orange suit with subtkle golden accents. 

Aditya Roy Kapur
Varinder Chawla

Aditya Roy Kapur, who is rumoured to be dating Ananya Panday, was also present at the event, although they arrived separately. 

Shraddha Kapoor
Varinder Chawla

Aditya Roy Kapur also briefly reunited with his Aashiqui 2 co-star Shraddha Kapoor, who attended the event in a simple yellow suit. 

Rajkummar Rao
Varinder Chawla

Rajkummar Rao was photographed in front of the Ganapati idol with wife Paatralekha in tow. 

Sidharth Malhotra
Varinder Chawla

Sidharth Malhotra kept it simple in a white button down and black trousers.

Rakul Preet Singh
Varinder Chawla

Rakul Preet Singh was photographed doing aarti, as she paid her respects in front of the idol.

Yaariyan 2
Varinder Chawla

Divya Khosla Kumar arrived for the darshan with her Yaariyan 2 team in tow. 

