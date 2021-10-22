In a massive development, sources have informed Republic Media Network that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will question Ananya Panday based on her chats with Aryan Khan. This comes as Panday has been summoned by the agency again on Friday. Sources have further informed that the chats had mentioned drugs and procurement in them. The NCB had earlier quizzed Ananya Panday on Thursday.

The NCB sources also said that Ananya Panday replied that she was 'joking' when the agency officials questioned her. However, the chats between Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday have revealed that both individuals were discussing the procurement of marijuana wherein Panday stated that she can arrange it. Therefore, the NCB is expected to grill her further on those chats.

NCB raids Ananya Panday's Pali Hill residence; issues summons

The agency officials on Thursday conducted a raid at Ananya Panday's residence at Pali Hill in Mumbai's Bandra area as investigation widens. The raid was led by NCB's VV Singh. Following that, Panday was summoned to the NCB's Mumbai office. Around 4 pm, Ananya Panday and her actor-father Chunky Panday reached the NCB office. After recording her statement, Ananya Panday left the NCB office around 6:15 pm after almost 2 hours of questioning. Sources informed us that NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede questioned the actor in the case.

Mumbai Cruise drug bust

On October 2, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a high-profile drug party on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA and cash Rs. 1,33,000. As per sources, NCB sleuths led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF.

According to NCB officials, these people, along with about 1,200 people on board the ship, were heading to the deep sea for a sundowner party. Eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra were arrested, while six others were let off by the NCB. As of date, 20 people have been arrested by the NCB based on nine independent witnesses including - Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi.