Ananya Panday And Shanaya Kapoor Have THIS Thing In Common, Check Out Their Fun Banter

Ananya Panday recently shared an array of photos and gave a sneak peek into her playtime with sister Rysa Panday and her pet dog. In the photos, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor pulled off a dye-two-coloured trouser and teamed it with a plain back tee. Ananya's best friend Shanaya Kapoor was one of the firsts to drop a comment on her post.

She penned down a similarity in their wardrobe and said, "love how we got the same sweatpants without knowing lol." As soon as Ananya stumbled upon her comment, she replied to her by saying, "cuz ur brain is always copying me unknowingly." The two stars' fun banter left fans in splits.

Ananya Panday's Instagram caption read, "fur realzzz this is how I’m tryna be for the rest of my life." Soon, Deanne Panday dropped a series of awestruck emojis, whereas, the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Seema Khan dropped hearts. Dancer-choreographer Shazeb Sheikh also reacted to the video.

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor's projects

In March, Shanaya Kapoor had announced details about her debut project. She had shared a video and had written, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the DC talent family. Excited to kickstart my first film. Can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned."

Before her debut, Shanaya also played a small segment in the Netflix series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, alongside her parents Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor. Apart from them, Bhavana Panday, Neelam Kothari, Sameer Soni, Chunky Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and others, also played pivotal roles in it.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday is gearing up for her upcoming Pan-India movie, Liger, which marks the Bollywood debut of Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is said to be based on the life of a boxer. Ananya and Vijay's pics during the shoot had gone immensely viral. Meanwhile, she is also roped in for Shakun Batra's movie alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. The shooting of the same took place in Goa but was then put to a halt.

IMAGE: SHANAYA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

