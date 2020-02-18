Little Ananya Panday And Shanaya Kapoor Groove To Bollywood Song In This Throwback Video

Both Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor have been the best of friends since their childhood. Ananya, Shanaya and Suhana Khan are often seen hanging out together and getting clicked by the paparazzi. Now, Shanaya Kapoor's mother Maheep Kapoor has taken to her social media and shared a throwback video of Ananya and Shanaya where they're seen dancing to a Bollywood song at Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima's wedding.

Little Ananyan and Shanaya's video dancing to a Bollywood song

The video featured above is reportedly from Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Mehendi function. Both Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor can be seen grooving to It's the Time to Disco song from Kal Ho Naa Ho along with their old-time friend Nirvan. Both Ananya and Shanaya are seen sporting ethnic outfits in the video. While Ananya Panday can be seen sporting a red lehenga, Shanaya is sporting a pink one.

The video was received with many adorable comments for both Ananya and Shanya from well-known celebs like Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Amrita Arora. Ananya Panday too left a funny comment on Maheep Kapoor's post. Check it out below -

Image courtesy - Maheep Kapoor Instagram comment screenshot

Image courtesy - Maheep Kapoor Instagram comment screenshot

Image courtesy - Ananya Panday Instagram

