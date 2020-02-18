The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Little Ananya Panday And Shanaya Kapoor Groove To Bollywood Song In This Throwback Video

Bollywood News

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor's video as kids dancing to the tunes of a Bollywood song was posted by Shanaya's mother recently. Read below for more.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
ananya panday

Both Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor have been the best of friends since their childhood. Ananya, Shanaya and Suhana Khan are often seen hanging out together and getting clicked by the paparazzi. Now, Shanaya Kapoor's mother Maheep Kapoor has taken to her social media and shared a throwback video of Ananya and Shanaya where they're seen dancing to a Bollywood song at Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima's wedding.

Also read: Siddhant Chaturvedi breaks silence on his comment trolling Ananya Panday on nepotism

Little Ananyan and Shanaya's video dancing to a Bollywood song

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) on

Also read: Neha Bhasin slams award show for not 'treating' her well; takes a dig at Ananya Panday

The video featured above is reportedly from Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Mehendi function. Both Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor can be seen grooving to It's the Time to Disco song from Kal Ho Naa Ho along with their old-time friend Nirvan. Both Ananya and Shanaya are seen sporting ethnic outfits in the video. While Ananya Panday can be seen sporting a red lehenga, Shanaya is sporting a pink one.

Also read: Ananya Panday calls Chunky Panday with the sweetest nickname as he congratulates her

The video was received with many adorable comments for both Ananya and Shanya from well-known celebs like Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Amrita Arora. Ananya Panday too left a funny comment on Maheep Kapoor's post. Check it out below - 

Ananya Panday

Image  courtesy - Maheep Kapoor Instagram comment screenshot

Maheep Kapoor
riddhima Kapoor

Image  courtesy - Maheep Kapoor Instagram comment screenshot

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🌸 (@shanayakapoor19) on

Also read: Rangoli Chandel hilariously pokes fun at Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday over Filmfare awards

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🌸 (@shanayakapoor19) on

Also read: Sara Ali Khan - Kartik Aaryan - Ananya Panday: Timeline of their love triangle

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🌸 (@shanayakapoor19) on

Image courtesy - Ananya Panday Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
JDU'S AJAY ALOK SLAMS PRASHANT
MHA SOURCES ON DEBBIE ABRAHAMS
SANDERS CITES INDIA IN A LIST
PAWAR GIVES NEW TWIST TO ELGAR CASE
CHROME NO INTERNET DINOSAUR GAME
TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER'S WRONG POST