Ananya Panday Auditioned For THIS Film And Got Rejected; Know Why

Actor Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with the film Student Of The Year 2. The actor's performance in the film was very well received by her fans. In an interview with a media publication, Ananya Panday revealed the first film that she auditioned for. Find out which movie that was.

Ananya Panday's first audition was for this film

Ananya Panday opened up about her first-ever movie audition. While talking about the film, a smile graced Ananya's face and she said that she remembered that the film was Aladdin when it had come to India. She added that there was a bunch of people who auditioned for the role. Ananya Panday added that she had to record a video and send it to the team.

Ananya Panday revealed that she wore a red outfit for the video and she recorded the video on her phone. Ananya mentioned that she had to read out the dialogues for Jasmine and the scene went really well. The Student of The Year 2 actor said that the team mentioned that she was required to sing. Ananya admitted that she could not sing and she started wondering whether she should make someone else sing and pretend like she was singing. Ananya said that she got rejected for that. But still, she did not stop auditioning after that.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film received a positive response from the audiences. Ananya Panday was gearing up for her upcoming film Khali Peeli. The film is directed by Maqbool Khan. Khali Peeli will also feature Ishaan Khatter in the lead role.

