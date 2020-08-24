Ananya Panday Bids Adieu To Lord Ganesha During Visarjan

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her family. The previous day, she took to social media and shared pictures with her mother, father, and sister on this occasion. The actor also posted stories through her official Instagram handle of her family's Ganpati celebrations.

In the first photo, she is seen welcoming Ganpati Bappa at her home and wishing her fans and followers on Ganesh Chaturthi. Here are some other posts of the actor's celebration that you must check out right away.

Ananya Panday misses "Bappa" during Ganesh Visarjan

A few hours ago, Ananya Panday’s family went to immerse Ganpati Bappa. The Pati Patni aur Woh actor posted several pictures of herself with Ganpati Bappa during Ganesh Visarjan. She also wished him to come back the next year. The photos feature Ananya Panday holding the sculpture carefully in her arms while posing for the snap.

In the caption accompanying her Instagram post, the actor wrote, “Miss you already! Come back soon â¤ï¸ #GanpatiBappaMorya Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya âœ¨”. Here is her social media post for Ganesh Chaturthi:

Within a few hours of posting pictures, Ananya Panday's Instagram post for Ganesh Visarjan garnered more than 7.73 lakhs and numerous comments. Fans and followers of the actor dropped appreciative comments on the platform. While some applauded the actor's beauty and wished her on Ganesh Chaturthi 2020, various people posted emoticons like sparkle, hearts, among others. Check out some of the comments on Ananya's Ganesh Visarjan post:

Ananya Panday's Ganpati celebrations

Actor Ananya Panday celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with father Chunky Panday, mother Bhavana Panday, and younger sister Rysa Panday. The Bollywood star has shared pictures on Ganpati celebrations through her official Instagram handle. She posted glimpses while welcoming Ganpati Bappa at her home on August 23, 2020, Sunday. The series of photos show Ananya Panday performing Aarti and posing with her family members on Ganesh Chaturthi. She captioned the pictures by writing, “Love you Bappa, welcome home â¤ï¸ðŸ™ðŸ»wishing everyone peace, love, good health, positivity and kindness âœ¨ #GaneshChaturthi #GanpatiBappaMorya” Check out her post of Ganpati celebrations:

Ananya Panday's Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 story

Later on, Ananya Panday also shared a post of her aunt Deanne Panday in her Instagram story. It features the actor with her parents, sister, Cousin Ahaan Panday, Uncle Chikki Panday, and Deanna Panday. However, Alanna Panday seems missing from the capture. So, her mother dropped a caption writing how much she missed the daughter. Check out Deanne Panday’s social media post which Ananya Panday shared in her story during Ganpati celebrations:

