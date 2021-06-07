Ananya Panday Channels 'flower Power' In Her Instagram Post, Check Out

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram on June 7 to post an array of pictures matching her cardigan with the background. The actor posed while she soaked in the sun with floral background. Ananya Panday added aesthetics to her pictures by matching her cardigan with floral background. She donned a pink colour cardigan with safety pin detailing on it. She paired her cardigan with denim.

Panday accessorised her look with heart-shaped earrings and white sneakers. For makeup and hair, she topped up her subtle makeup with lip gloss and tied up her hair in a ponytail. A black Christian Dior bag was kept near the actor as she posed while sitting on the stairs. Ananya Panday's Instagram post also had pictures of flowers as she captioned the picture, “flower power” with a slew of flower emoticons.

Several fans complimented Ananya on her pictures. Orhan Awatramani wrote, "are heavens kisses" while Soniya Mehra called Ananya 'a cutie' in the comment section. Several fans flooded the comment section of Ananya Panday's latest post with compliments and heart emoticons. Check out.

Ananya Panday talks about being kind to your own self

Ananya Panday on Friday shared pictures of her as she posed for a mirror selfie donning a printed headband and facemask. She talked about self-love by showing off her phone cover that read, "It’s never a bad idea to be kind". She captioned the post with the same phrase and added ghost and heart emojis. Check out Ananya Panday's photos.

Ananya Panday's take on self-love

Ananya Panday has always talked about self-love. In April 2021, in an interview with Vogue magazine, she had shared her self-love mantra. In the conversation, she exclaimed that she feels the happiest with her body when it’s "well-fed", "well-rested" and "well-exercised". Talking about the same, she added that more than trying to hit a target body weight or size, she seeks to look more for happiness by simply being kind to her body. While concluding, she told that this is how an individual attains self-love - when they "listen to their body and respect it", because it does so much for them.

