Ananya Panday Digs Out An Old Picture With Her Girl Gang, Shares A 'then And Now' Post

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has a great social media presence and frequently posts throwback pictures with her friends and family. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star recently shared an Instagram story, where she posted an 8-year-old picture with her friends. Her girl gang recreated the same picture almost a decade later for Ananya's 'then and now' IG story.

Ananya Panday's Instagram story

Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Panday took to her social media handle earlier today and shared a 'then and now' picture with her girl gang. Ananya shared the two pictures side by side and could be seen posing with three of her friends. The actor also added a 'mine' sticker along with her story and wrote, "8 years later

Ananya Panday's Instagram posts

Ananya Panday recently took to Instagram a few days ago and shared a series of no make-up pictures. The actor posted a few selfies of herself enjoying leisure time at home. She could be seen wearing a comfy grey tank top with a classy pendant around her neck. Along with her stunning photographs, the star kid chose to share a quote as well that read, "tenderness is our superpower". The post garnered close to 1 million likes within a couple of days and fans gushed about how beautiful the actor looked in the selfies. In the caption, she greeted all her fans and followers by adding ‘Hi’ along with a heart symbol next to it.

Ananya Panday's movies

Ananya Panday has currently been working on her upcoming sports-action drama film, Liger, written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. The movie will also feature Vijay Deverakonda in the lead while other actors include Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande, Getup Srinu, Ali, and many more. The movie is slated to have a theatrical release in September 2021. She will also be seen in one of Shakun Batra’s untitled projects soon with actors Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actor was last seen in the film Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter in 2020. The film was released on Zee 5 directly and garnered mixed reviews from the audience.

