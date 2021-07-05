Ananya Panday Flaunts Her 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' Moment; Says 'it Clearly Didn't End Well'

Ananya Panday recently added a bunch of photos of herself on social media for all her fans in which she was seen strolling on the beach and having her "Bollywood moment". As soon as she posted it online, she received numerous reactions from fans and celebrities one of which included a choreography offer from the director-choregrapher, Farah Khan.

Ananya Panday’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai moment

Taking to Instagram, Ananya Panday added a series of photos of herself while she enjoyed some quality time at the beachside. In the first photo she posted, she was captured while running at the beach with her hair waving with the wind. She was seen wearing a white dress along with an olive green jacket and a pair of white sneakers. In the next one, she showcased an elegant pose for the camera while in the next one, the camera managed to captured her candid moment as she laughed out loud while posing. The last photo depicted her sad face while trying to speak something to the person clicking her photos.

In the caption, she stated how she was having her ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ moment with herself and added an inverted smiling face emoji next to it. She then added how it clearly did not end well.

Fans swamped Ananya Panday’s photos on Instagram with numerous compliments stating how she looked like an ‘angel’. Some of the fans also stated how ‘beautiful’ she looked in her photos while others added how she was a ‘slayer’. Many fans also dropped in fire symbols in the comments section to depict how she looked hot in her latest Instagram photos. Even Farah Khan who choreographed the songs of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai took to Ananya Panday’s photos and commented that she would choreograph her for the next part of this movie. One of the popular actors, Tanya Ghawri commented on how Ananya looked ‘full nuts’ in her photos. Take a look at some of the reactions to Ananya Panday’s latest photos on Instagram.

Ananya Panday’s latest

The Student of the Year 2 actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming bilingual movie, Liger that is slated to have a theatrical release on September 9, 2021. The movie will be shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu and will feature Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishna, Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy and other prolific actors essaying pivotal roles. She is also working on Shakun Batra's untitled project whose details are yet to be unveiled.

IMAGE: ANANYA PANDAY'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.