Ananya Panday Gives 'all Credits' To Khloe Kardashian For THIS Line On Reality Show; Read

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, recently, during her appearance at Pinch Season 2, opened up about being trolled in 2020 when fans learnt that she had a line on a popular Netflix reality show that had first been said by Khloe Kardashian on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The actor stated that she never claimed to have come up with the line. She also gave "all credit' to Kardashian for the line.

Ananya Panday accepts she has said "lots of stupid things"

Speaking about the line on the popular celebrity reality show on the online streaming giant, Netflix, Ananya Panday says that she never pretended to come up with the line on her own. She said, "I had told my mom that if I came on the show, someone or the other will troll me and there will be a controversy." "I never pretended those were my words. I am giving all credit to Khloe for that line," she concluded.

Last year, in the first episode of the reality show on Netflix, Panday was seen getting her makeup done. Further, she tells her team how much her mother, Bhavana Panday used to swear when she was young. She said, "I have grown up around you and papa abusing. When I was young, I thought my name was F**k because you all used to say it."

Many netizens took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, and shared a video clip featuring Khloe Kardashian, who had said the line first on her own celebrity reality show. On Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe had stated the same thing about her mother, Kris Jenner. She said, "My mom cursed so much when were little, I thought my name was F**k."

The show's host Arbaaz Khan also asked the Student of the Year 2 actor about the several incidents during interviews for which she has been trolled many times. The host reminded her how she once stated that "grapes were sold by the dozen" and she once revealed during an interview that "she liked omlette with egg." The actor tried to shrug off the comment jokingly saying that it was her twin sister who sits for such interviews and makes "silly comments." However, she admitted later that she says "a lot of stupid things."

IMAGE: ANANYA PANDAY'S INSTAGRAM/ AP