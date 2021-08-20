Ananya Panday Gives Befitting Reply To Trolls, Calls Them Her 'biggest Fans'

Actor Ananya Panday is the latest Bollywood celebrity to appear on Arbaaz Khan's show, Pinch 2, where she was shown some of the mean comments she gets from her haters. The Student Of The Year 2 actor maintained that even though she takes the criticism thrown at her with a pinch of salt, considering the haters are her 'biggest fans', what really bothers her is when her family gets trolled. The host and actor Arbaaz Khan showed her comments in which she was addressed as ‘struggling didi’ and made fun of for her ‘accent’. One troll had mentioned that Ananya's accent made their ears bleed to which she sarcastically responded "I am so sorry, main aapke liye tissue bhejti hu" (I'll send over tissues for you).

Ananya Panday has an epic reaction for her haters

Appearing on the chat show Pinch 2 by Arbaaz Khan, the actor, who was most recently trolled for her comments on the Korean boy band, BTS, mentioned that she thinks her haters are constantly checking up on her. Panday had also launched the ‘Be Positive’ initiative against social media bullying in 2019.

“If people troll me, I take it in a positive way, but it upsets me when they start saying things about my mom, dad and even my little sister. I don’t hate my haters; in fact, I feel they are my biggest fans because they are constantly checking on me,” she said.

Ananya, who is set to hit the silver screen with her upcoming action film Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter, further added, "I have always felt that the answer to hate should be love. I started ‘So Positive’ so that people who have no one to talk to, can reach out to someone. Always talk to someone you trust. It can be your teacher, parents, or the cyber police.”

Ananya Pandey on Roundtable

However, this isn't the first time that Ananya has faced audiences backlash on a statement she made. Earlier, she got trolled after a comment about her father Chunky Panday's life of struggle as an actor, on Rajeev Masand's actor's Roundtable. “I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle," she had said.

Reacting to it, Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi said, "The difference is ‘jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled).” This statement created an uproar among netizens, who have been dissing Ananya since.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya has wrapped duo the shoot for Shakun Batra’s next that also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles.

(IMAGE- ANANYAPANDAY/ INSTAGRAM)