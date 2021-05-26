Ananya Panday Goes Make-up Less While Posing For Selfies; Fans Go Speechless

Ananya Panday recently dropped in cute photos of herself on social media for all her fans and received numerous reactions from them. In the photos, she showcased her makeup-less avatar while relaxing at her home during the pandemic lockdown.

Ananya Panday’s makeup-less avatar

Ananya Panday recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of her photos that she clicked while enjoying her leisure time at home. In the first one, she can be seen sitting on the couch and wearing a comfy grey tank top with a classy pendant around her neck. In the next one, she can be seen with a vibrant smile on her face with her hair all messy parted towards one side. In the next one, she chose to pout for the camera in a cute way. Her pose made her blue nails pop in the frame. In the last photo she posted, she depicted a board stating how tenderness was people's superpower.

In the caption, she greeted all her fans by adding ‘Hi’ along with a heart symbol next to it. Many fans loved Ananya Panday’s latest photos and took to her Instagram comment section to praise how beautiful she looked in her selfies. Some of the fans were also left speechless after looking at Ananya Panday’s photos and stated that they had no words to express how amazing she looked. Some also added numerous fire symbols in the comments to depict tthat her photos were full of fire while others dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis to show that they loved her no-makeup look. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Ananya Panday’s Instagram post.

Ananya Panday has currently been working on her upcoming sports-action drama film, Liger, written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. The movie will also feature Vijay Deverakonda in the lead while other actors include Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande, Getup Srinu, Ali and many more. The movie is slated to have a theatrical release in September 2021. She will also be seen in one of Shakun Batra’s untitled projects soon.

IMAGE: ANANYA PANDAY'S INSTAGRAM

