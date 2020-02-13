Ananya Panday Hits Back At Her Haters, Says Trolls Never Get Love In Their Lives

Since her debut, Ananya Panday has charmed the hearts of millions with her stunning performance. Though her debut film received mixed reviews, it went on to become a commercial hit. Ananya soon starred in her next film titled Pati Patni Aur Woh where she once again won over the hearts of movie fans. She was cast alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the film and did justice to her role in the film according to fans.

Ananya Panday hits back at her haters

However, she has been subjected to a lot of criticism over social media. From her Instagram captions to her statements on nepotism, the 21-year-old actor has faced a lot of trolling. The actor has taken an initiative in order to curb social media bullying with ‘so positive’.

The actor spoke about this at the Lakme Fashion Week and mentioned that one has stopped valuing human relations and taken social media interactions for granted. She further added that she has witnessed and even observed negativity over social media. According to Ananya, social media makes it easy for anyone to reach out to the person at the other end of the screen.

She also recollected her own incident during an interview. She said that after that one statement, she had to keep her phone away and preferred talking to her friends and family. She mentioned that the trolls never get love in their lives which is why they act rashly. She urged her listeners to add one nice comment on someone's picture and that may help someone to feel better.

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in the supernatural comedy thriller Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film will be helmed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under the banner of Zee Studios. According to an entertainment portal, the film is expected to release on June 12, 2020. Besides that, she will star in a relationship drama where Ananya will be co-starring opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Shakun Batra, who previously directed renowned films like Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu in 2012 and Kapoor & Sons in 2016, will direct and also produce the movie along with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The film is expected to begin works in March and expected to hit the screens on February 12, 2021, according to an entertainment portal.

