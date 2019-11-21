Ananya Panday Shines Like A Jewel In Latest BTS Picture From Sets Of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

Ananya Panday made an impressive debut in the film Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She went on to become one of the most popular gen-next celebs in recent times. She is gearing up for her second film, Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Her glamorous avatar as Tapasya Singh from the trailer of the film has been well-received by the masses. After releasing the first song, Dheeme Dheeme from the film, the makers have released the second song titled Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare which shows Kartik, Ananya and Bhumi get groovy in the upbeat track.

Ananya is looking stunning in her BTS picture, donning a golden attire

Recently, Ananya took to social media to share a BTS picture of herself from the song. The picture has Ananya looking ravishing in a golden coloured embellished dress and posing against a mirror while giving out an intense stare. She completed the stunning look with open sleek hair, radiant makeup and dangler earrings. The actor also shared a fun boomerang video of hers from the sets of the song where she can be seen riding a scooter. The actor looks adorable in the lovely boomerang video from the song.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz

The film, Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the 1978 hit film of the same name which starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in pivotal roles. The movie is helmed by Mudassar Aziz. The film is bankrolled by Renu Ravi Chopra. The original film was directed by BR Chopra. The movie is all set to release on December 6, 2019. Recently, Ananya was asked in an interview to describe what is the hardest part about acting. Ananya replied that she finds laughing really hard and difficult. Ananya Panday further added that she always keeps laughing on sets, but as soon as the camera comes in front of her, she panics and finds it difficult to laugh.

