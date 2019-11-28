Ananya Panday Is 'annoyed' With Kartik Aaryan For This Hilarious Reason; Watch

Ananya Panday and her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Kartik Aaryan are known for poking fun at each other. The actors allegedly share a great bond and they quite evidently have a great friendship. The two actors were seen teasing each other during the recent promotions of their upcoming film. A video went viral where Kartik Aaryan is seen making fun of Ananya as she tries to pose for the camera.

Ananya Panday was trying to pose solo for the paparazzi when Kartik tried to photobomb her. Ananya Panday stood under a tree and as she saw Kartik making his way behind the tree she instantly knew that he would try to ruin her picture. Ananya was seen making a face and saying that he always ruins her picture by photobombing in it.

In another video shared online, the Pati Patni Aur Woh co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday were seen posing for the lens. The actors struck a pose for the paparazzi and when Bhumi demanded them to do some other pose, Kartik asked Ananya to look at them as he and Bhumi looked at each other. He even called Ananya Panday cunning and asked her to not look at the camera.

For the promotions of the movie, Ananya Panday wore a black and white check cropped blazer and a similarly patterned mini-skirt. Bhumi wore a glamorous white coloured mini dress and Kartik Aaryan wore a white coloured t-shirt with a pair of black jeans and a black coloured leather jacket. The adorable interaction between the two has always caught the attention of fans. Pati Patni Aur Woh will hit the theatres on December 6, 2019.

