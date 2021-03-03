Ananya Panday Is Vibing And Thriving In This Latest Photoshoot; See Pics

Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday often takes to her Instagram handle to share her photoshoot pics. In her latest post, Ananya has given fans major vintage vibes. The Student of the Year actor, who enjoys a fan following of 16.2 million followers on Instagram, shared a series of photos where she is looking stunning. In the carousel of posts, Ananya was seated on a tan leather armchair. She wore white pants and a white bralette with an oversized navy blue denim overcoat. Her deep brown locks were set in a messy fashion as she posed for photos. The photoshoot showcased Ananya in a vintage setting of a bedroom. Check out the series of Ananya's photos below.

See Ananya Panday's latest post on Instagram

Fans loved her look as they poured their love in the comments section. They dropped heart and fire emojis. Many even called her beautiful. The picture garnered over 193,000 likes in less than an hour.

Take a look at Ananya Panday's style:

In another picture, posted on February 27, 2021, Ananya Panday where she quoted a reference to Spongebob in her caption. She wore a quirky and colourful co-ordinated set with the cartoon character's animations printed over it. The picture was taken near a makeup vanity. It gained more than 84,00,000 likes.

Similar to her latest photoshoot, Ananya Panday posed on an armchair for her photoshoot on February 20, 2021. She wore a white one-shoulder top with a pair of black shorts. Her hair was styled in a messy way to compliment her casual pose. She also wore a light brown bomber jacket. Her makeup was simple and clean and she chose to wear minimal accessories.

On February 16, 2021, Ananya Panday shared another picture showing off her style. She tied her hair up in a high ponytail with a few strands falling on her face. She chose to wear a white schiffli bralette, a pair of brown shorts and gold rings. She wore minimal makeup to give herself a natural look.

