Ananya Panday Launches 'Social Media For Social Good' Campaign After 'So Positive'

After launching the ‘So Positive’ initiative to fight cyber-bullying and the gravitas of it, actress Ananya Panday recently launched Social Media For Social Good on World Social Media Day. This campaign focuses more on the importance of keeping social platforms positive and healthy. The actress took to Instagram and shared a video while explaining the importance of using social media and its ethics. She even urged the citizens to make the space more healthy and positive.

The actress in the video thanked the people for using social media so judiciously amid the pandemic and helping out the people in desperate need. “I want to applaud all those people who've used social media constructively for social good. By using social media responsibly you all empowered yourselves to deal with the pandemic crisis, overcome situations and help the needy and affected in every way possible. People have helped arrange hospital beds, oxygen cylinders. Some were giving out vaccine-related information while the others helped the strays, the list is endless. I'll be interacting with some of these social media heroes with So Positive's new series #SocialMediaForSocialGood. Discussing the massive impact social media heroes have made when they use social media positively, for the good of society and to help others. Let's continue to use social media for social good. Let social media be a revolution of hope, health, and happiness always,” she said in the video.



While captioning the post, she spoke about the pros and cons of being on social media and how can people put in more effort to make it a platform more useful and constructive. “We often talk about the negative side of social media - the bullying, trolling, and hatred. During the pandemic, I saw the power of people on social media- media humanity. Strangers helping strangers, sharing resources and information, saving lives. It reinforced my belief in kindness, compassion, and empathy. ‘Social media for Social good’ is a series in which I’m going to be talking to some of the ‘Heroes’ of social media who have used it positively and constructively for the good of society! Social media can be a kinder place - let’s all do our part in making sure that happens! @sopositivedsr #SocialMediaForSocialGood,” she wrote. Her mother Bhavana Pandey was the first one to drop heart shape emoticons on her daughter’s noble initiative.

Her earlier initiative So Positive was launched to build a community, raise awareness about social media bullying. The campaign was launched with the aim to use social media for the greater good of society. An initiative that is thought-provoking, is for us to think that when social media is used constructively there is so much good that can happen to everyone in society. Ananya is going to celebrate all the heroes of social media who have used it for social welfare.

