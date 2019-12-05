Will Ananya Panday Date Someone Like Chintu Tyagi From Pati Patni Aur Woh? She Answers

Ananya Panday is currently promoting her second film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film features Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya in lead roles. The trailer and songs of the film were recently introduced to fans which have reportedly helped increase the hype around the film. The actors are also making some interesting revelations regarding their personal life during the promotions which are surely coming out as a treat for their fans.

Ananya Panday does not want a boyfriend or husband like Chintu Tyagi:

Recently, in an interview with a leading daily, Ananya Panday revealed that she could not have dealt with a Chintu Tyagi kind of a character in real life either as a boyfriend or a husband. She said in the interview that it is okay to be attracted to other people but not to the point where your partner feels uncomfortable. She further said that she can not ever deal with a boyfriend or husband like Chintu Tyagi. Because she is very loyal and expects the same from the other.

Further in the interview, the actor also opened up about her relationship status. The actor replied to it that her life is already very public and she wants to keep some things private. She cannot share everything about personal life. Ananya also stated that then there will be no fun in that.

Further in the interview, Ananya also shared her view on the loyal relationship thing. The actor said that relationships have changed a lot in the past few years. She said that she is a romantic person and is in love with the idea of being in love. She further added that she has a fair share of relationships and no one should judge her for that. She mentioned that she started working at a very young age and now finds herself more matured.

Ananya also shared that she was surprised when she was offered the role of 'other' woman in Pati, Patni aur Woh remake but took the opportunity after reading the script. She says that her character Tapasya Singh is not a home-breaker but a confident, hardworking girl who finds herself in a difficult situation. She also said that the challenge behind the character drew her towards doing it. The movie is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

