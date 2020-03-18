Ananya Panday Comments On Nepotism Once Again; Details Inside

It seems like the controversy of nepotism in Bollywood would just not leave Ananya Panday alone and vice versa. In an interview with an entertainment portal, the new star on the block opened up about her views on the matter once again. Here's what she said.

In the interview, speaking on nepotism, Ananya Panday reportedly revealed that she still agreed that the star kids had the advantage of meeting people from Bollywood. They had easier access to the industry since they had grown up around them. Ananya added that now that she had got the chance it would be unfair for her to waste it and would want to make her father, Chunky Panday proud.

Further in the interview, Ananya Panday revealed that there were many relented and established Bollywood stars in the industry currently who did not have a filmy background. Saying this she reportedly took the names of Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. She continued that, on the other hand, there were stars like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who were from the Bollywood circle and still managed to do a fine job. According to Ananya, the key to success was the audience.

In other Ananya Panday news, the actor was reportedly rejected for her first audition. She reportedly said that when Aladdin came to India many people had auditioned for it by recording a video. Apparently, Ananya had also done the same thing. But since they were also asked to sing, the Student of the Year 2 actor got rejected for the role of Jasmine.

Upcoming Ananya Panday's movies

Ananya Panday was last seen on the silver screen in Pati Patni Aur Woh. In the movie, she played the "Woh" to Kartik Aryaan's "Pati" and Bhumi Pednekar's "Patni". The movie was a comic flick but with a serious message. She is currently busy working on Khaali Peeli which also stars Ishan Khattar. The movie is slated to release on June 12, 2020. Apart from this Ananya Panday also has an untitled Shakun Batra film her in the kitty.

