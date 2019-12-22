Ananya Panday Opens Up About Working With Deepika Padukone, Says 'she Is Delighted'

Ananya Panday, in an interview with an entertainment portal, revealed her excitement on working with Padmaavat actor Deepika Padukone in her next film. The Student Of The Year 2 actor said that working with Deepika had been on her wishlist and to see it happen is an overwhelming experience for her. She revealed that she loves Deepika as an actor and is looking forward to starting work on the romantic drama along with Deepika Padukone and Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Read | Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's 'Khaali Peeli' goes on floors

The Pati Patni Aur Woh star shared that the story of the upcoming film is unlike anything she had been a part of in the past as the genre of the film is slightly different as compared to a typical Dharma Productions romantic film. The announcement of the upcoming film featuring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi sent netizens in a frenzy in anticipation of more details about the project. The untitled film will be directed by Kapoor & Sons fame director Shakun Batra and will reportedly be produced by Dharma Productions.

Read | 'Khaali Peeli' star Ananya Panday says, "I am doing anything and getting away with it"

What's next for Ananya Panday?

Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of her recent film Pati Patni Aur Woh which featured the actor along with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz, has been received by audiences with positive reviews and appreciation for all the actors. After Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday will feature in another romantic action film titled Khaali Peeli opposite Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter. The supernatural thriller is a remake of the 2018 Telugu-language film Taxiwaala The film is directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Zee Studios and will release in theaters on June 12, 2020.

Read | Ananya Panday had to change the way she spoke to perfect her role for Khaali Peeli

Also read | Ananya Panday's performance in Pati Patni Aur Woh shocked dad Chunky

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.