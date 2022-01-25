Ananya Panday Opens Up On Her Character In Gehraiyaan; Calls It 'emotionally Fleshed-out'

Ever since the makers of the upcoming film Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi released the trailer, fans have been waiting for the release. The film is directed by Shakun Batra and has been among the most anticipated releases of the year. Ananya who will be seen playing the role of Tia in the film opened up about her character during a recent interaction with Mid-Day and how it was tiring emotionally.

Ananya plays the role of Tia whose fiancé cheats on her with her cousin. While her performance in the trailer was well appreciated by fans, the actor spoke about how her character in the film was demanding and emotionally fleshed out. The 23-year-old actor explained how it took a toll on her acting and how she had to prepare for it.

Ananya Panday talks about her character in Gehraiyaan

Going out of the box with her practice and preparation, the Khaali Peeli actor revealed that she has never played such a character before. Talking about the same, she said that it's not fair to say that she has been through something like this. This is probably one of the most emotionally fleshed-out characters she has played. Further, Ananya stated that it was cathartic to play a role like this because she had to draw a lot from herself. She explained that she had to tap into her emotions, and explore them in-depth. She had to explore her most vulnerable side and only then she could deliver the best. The Student of The Year 2 star also emphasised that they aren’t propagating infidelity with the movie.

Just because the film talks about infidelity, Ananya said that they are not endorsing or glorifying it. They are merely observing four characters, their reactions, and complexities. Towards the end, Ananya shared that it was important for the team to not judge the relationship. The makers of Gehraiyaan unveiled its trailer last week. The clip starts off with Deepika Padukone's Alisha and her partner Karan, played by Dhairya Karwa, involved in a fight. The next visual is of Ananya Panday's Tia, Alisha's cousin, and her fiance Zain, essayed by Siddhant Chaturvedi, coming to meet them. The trailer of Gehraiyaan revealed that viewers will see an intense romance between Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

IMAGE: Instagram/AnanyaPanday