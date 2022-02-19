Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday starrer Gehraiyaan received mixed reviews from the audience. Despite the mixed responses from fans, they loved the fresh pairing of Ananya and Siddhant. With this, the duo is all set to reunite for their second venture titled Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. It is written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and produced by Zoya, Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Kho Hum Kahan will witness Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav coming together to narrate an interesting tale of friendship. Recently, Ananya shared her thoughts on the upcoming project and also revealed her equation with her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Ananya Panday reveals that she is excited to be a part of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Ananya expressed her thoughts on the film and said-

“We are so excited to be a part of this film, because the kind of film it is, I think it’s a very important message to come out right now because it’s all about social media and the coming of the digital age, and how three friends navigate their lives through that. I think it's a very refreshing, relatable story with Excel and Tiger Baby backing it ofcourse with Zoya. I love the films they make. They always teach you something about life and it’s not even in that preachy way. I think it will be fun to see just a friendship film after really long.”

The Student of the Year 2 actor also talked about her equation with Siddhant Chaturvedi, adding to which she says-

“You know Sid and I, we have become really really good friends. We have a very honest relationship as well, where we can tell each other what we like, what we don’t like, we fight a lot but then we also love each other a lot. I feel I can really be myself around Sid, and I know he feels the same way and that kind of camaraderie really helps us act together as well”

Teaser of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Ananya Panday posted the teaser of the upcoming film, in which the three can be seen eating popcorn, dancing around, laughing and spending quality time with each other. The video also mentioned that the film will be released in theatres in 2023. Panday wrote in the caption, "When you have to disconnect to connect."

