Ananya Panday Pens A Sweet Birthday Wish For The 'sweetest & Warmest' Charmme Kaur

Actor Ananya Panday took to Instagram on Monday, May 17, 2021, to share a happy post with her co-star Charmme Kaur as she turns a year older today. The duo will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film Liger. Ananya shared a picture of them and penned a sweet note that is truly unmissable.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ananya Panday shared a candid picture with Charmme where they can be seen hugging each other and is all smiles for the camera. In the picture, Ananya can be seen donning a maroon coloured printed crop top along with ripped black denim. Charmme sported an all-white outfit and opted for minimal makeup. One can also notice the greenery behind the duo. Along with the picture, Panday wrote, “happy bday to the sweetest and warmest!!! It’s always sooo much fun with you. Love ya @charmmekaur”. Take a look at the photos below.

Apart from this, Ananya Panday took to social media recently to wish her grandmother, Snehlata Pandey, a happy birthday. Young Ananya can be seen sitting on the table alongside her Daadi in the major throwback post, wearing a mischievous smile across her face. The actor also tagged her as a 'Bestie,' and in a short caption, she expressed her undying love for her. Take a look at the post below.

About Liger cast and the makers

Ananya Pandey made headlines recently when the teaser release of her film, Liger, was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 second wave. The makers have pushed the teaser release of South star Vijay Deverakonda's pan-India film Liger as the country fights the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Puri Jagannadh of Pokkiri fame directed the film, which stars Vijay Deverakonda as a boxer and Ananya Panday as the female lead. The makers, Deverakonda and Jagannadh, issued a joint statement in which they expressed concern about the rise in COVID-19 cases in India and stated that the teaser for their film will be released later, at a better time. The film began production in January 2020, but it was quickly halted due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The film will be released in theatres in India on September 9th in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Image Source: Charmme Kaur Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.