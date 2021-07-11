Ananya Panday Pens Heartfelt Note For Her Late Grandmother; Shares Throwback Photos

Actor Chunky Panday's mother, Snehlata Panday, took her last breath on Saturday, July 10, 2021. She passed away due to a prolonged disease at the age of 85. Chunky Panday's family and friends paid their last respects to his mother in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Ananya Panday recently paid a heartfelt tribute to her grandmother via social media. She also shared several unseen photos from her childhood.

Ananya Panday's heartfelt note for her late grandmother

Following the demise of her grandmother, Ananya Panday recently took to her Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for her late grandmother. She shared a series of photos from her childhood and wrote, "rest in power, my angel ❤️ when she was born the doctors said she wouldn’t live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my Dadi lived and how.". Ananya Panday further expressed how she always looked up to her grandmother and wrote, "She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7 am in her block heels and red-streaked hair. She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I’m so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light. She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages, she was a self-proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never ever failed to make me laugh.". Ananya ended her note by writing how her family would never forget her grandmother. She wrote, "The life of our family. You’re too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi - I love you so much.".

In some of the photos, Ananya could be seen with her younger sister Rysa and her late grandmother. She also shared some childhood photos of her cousins with the late Snehlata Panday. The last picture had Chunky Panday with his parents. Several Bollywood celebrities extended their condolences in the comment section.

Ananya Panday also shared another photo with her late grandmother on her Instagram stories. The Student Of The Year 2 actor wrote, "We all are just parts of you Dadi' in the story. The photo had Snehlata Panday holding Ananya in her arms.

IMAGE: ANANYA PANDAY'S INSTAGRAM

