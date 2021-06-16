Ananya Panday Poses With Her Furry Friend For Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 Calendar, See Pic

Bollywood photographer Dabboo Ratnani announced his annual fashion calendar on June 11 this year. Several prolific celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Leone, Vicky Kausal, Vidya Balan have posed for the 2021 calendar photoshoot. Now, actor Ananya Panday has also posted her look for Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 Calendar. However, the Student Of The Year 2 actor was seen posing with someone special, her furry friend Flash.

Ananya Panday poses with her dog Flash for Dabboo Ratnani 2021 calendar

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, June 15, to share her look in Dabboo Ratnani's calendar. The 22-year-old actor was seen in a royal blue bralette paired with an oversized printed shirt and sported blue shorts as she was striking a pose with a bright smile. What stole the show was her furball Flash who was seated beside her wearing a cute red handkerchief on the neck. Flash was seen giving a smile in an adorable pose which made Ananya Panday write in the caption, "Flash stealing my signature pose 🤪🐶 #DabbooRatnaniCalendar2021".

Ananya Panday's adorable photo for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar garnered compliments from plenty of followers and some of her celebrity friends. Dabboo Ratnani himself wrote, "ADORABLE" with heart eyes with a smile and red heart emoticons in the comments. Ananya's cousin Alanna Panday dropped several heart eyes with smiling face emoticons. Her fans on the other hand went frenzy in the comments and dropped many red hearts, fire, wow, and heart eyes emoticons.

A look at Ananya Panday's photos

Ananya Panday's love for dogs is evident from her Instagram posts. Yesterday, she was seen playing with a random dog on a beach. She added a photo of a dog playing around her as she ran on the beach coast. Ananya also added a few photos playing with her furry friend. She wrote in the caption, "fur realzzz this is how I'm tryna be for the rest of my life".

Three days ago, Ananya Panday had shared a set of new selfies along with quirky caption on Instagram. The actor donned a black V-neck top and was seen flaunting her highlighted hair in the pictures. For make-up, she opted for pink lipstick, a little kohl, and base make-up. She admitted she has been not able to come up with captions these days and wrote, " u guys will be happy to know I literally cannot think of captions anymore but I’ll be back".

IMAGE: ANANYA PANDAY'S INSTAGRAM

